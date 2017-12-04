WTCC Star Chilton Focused On BTCC For 2018

2017 World Touring Car Independents champion Tom Chilton is set to leave the championship next year and focus on challenging for title glory in the British Touring Car Championship.

Chilton made a return to the BTCC this year with Power Maxed Racing, alongside his continued presence in the WTCC, which he left the BTCC to join back in 2012.

The 32 year old would go on to take a pair of outright WTCC victories in his Sebastian Loeb Racing Citroen C-Elysee on his way to third overall in the standings and the Independents title.

With that success under his belt, Chilton is focused on the BTCC next season as he aims to build on a 2017 campaign that featured a sole podium finish in his manufacturer-backed Vauxhall Astra.

“My next focus is to be the British champion, 100%,” Chilton told TouringCarTimes.

“In 2010 I was the BTCC Independent champion, and now I’m the 2017 WTCC Independent champion and third in the main championship – I’ve only been fifth in the British and I want to be on the top step.”