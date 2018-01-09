1992 F1 champion Mansell to star at London Classic Car Show

Nigel Mansell is to make an appearance at the London Classic Car Show next month, with the event honouring his distinguished racing career.

Mansell, who dominated the 1992 Formula 1 World Championship in the the iconic Williams FW14B, will also meet fans and answer questions at the ExCeL Centre during the show, which takes place 15-18 February.

The exhibition will showcase Mansell’s former cars in addition to rare memorabilia.

“I’m delighted, honoured and, indeed, somewhat humbled that The London Classic Car Show has selected me to be its special ‘Icon’ at this year’s event,” beamed the 64-year-old.

“Seeing all those amazing cars which I raced during my career always brings back some incredible memories.”

“I’m very much looking forward to sharing many of my emotional experiences with those coming to what’s clearly going to be a really great show at ExCeL.”

Mansell first caught the attentions of the racing world by winning the 1977 British Formula Ford Championship before spending three years in Formula Three – miraculously surviving a horror crash with future Formula 1 adversary Andrea de Cesaris.

In 1980, Mansell started the first spell of 16 year career in F1, driving for Lotus, Williams, Ferrari and McLaren; winning the 1992 title and 31 Grand Prix – a number only surpassed by Lewis Hamilton in terms of British F1 drivers. He was loved by fans for his tenacity and bold overtaking moves – most notably on Gerhard Berger in Mexico, 1990.

Mansell also made history by taking the CART IndyCar World Series title on his first attempt in 1993, ensuring his place in the folklore of top-level motorsport – he is the only man to win both championships in succession.

“The heroics of Nigel Mansell are legendary and we will be recreating many of those magical memories at this year’s London Classic Car Show,” said Event Director Bas Bungish.

“More thrillingly, Nigel will be with us to share his recollections with all those coming to ExCeL – that’s something no motor sport fan will want to miss.”

Tickets are on sale now, with adult admission standing at £25 online – or £30 at the door – with Premium and Family offers available.