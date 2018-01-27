2018 Rolex 24 At Daytona: Hour 2 Update – Mustang Sampling Racing keeps healthy lead

The #5 Mustang Sampling Racing keeps its healthy lead of around twenty seconds after two hours of the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Filipe Albuquerque did two stints in the Cadillac DPi car before handing the reigns over to Joao Barbosa. The gap between them and Tristan Vautier in the #90 Spirit of Daytona Racing was within five seconds until the second round of pit stops, but after the gap grew much larger.

Felipe Nasr in the #31 Whelan Engineering Racing Cadillac was running quickly in third, but after Stuart Middleton changed into the car the team dropped down to sixth.

The #23 United Autosport car with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel was able to make it up to ninth overall, with Phil Hanson getting into the car nearly two hours after the start of the race.

With the action on track starting to calm down after a manic first hour of action, both Mazda Joest Racing DPi cars were plagued with problems that left them multiple laps down. The #55 car when coming out of the pits lost the front left tyre, while the #77 had to make multiple trips to the pits.

More obvious was an issue with the #82 Risi Competizione Ferrari, which was damaged by fire in the pit lane. The team is still ahead of the #58 Wright Motorsport Porsche however, which crashed heavily on the formation lap.

Jeffrey Schmidt and the #29 Montaplast by Land Motorsport team kept the lead that they had after the first hour of racing, and have been able to gain a larger lead of around ten seconds in the GTD class.

The GTLM class is still being led by the #66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing car being driven by Joey Hand. The team is over 25 seconds ahead of the #3 Corvette Racing car.