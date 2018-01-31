Aberdein Makes European Formula 3 Jump With Motopark

Jonathan Aberdein has become Motopark’s fourth driver for the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship after the young South African moved up from the ADAC Formula 4 Championship.

Aberdein was the 2016/17 Formula 4 UAE Champion with the German-based team, and finished ninth in the German equivalent championship in 2017, securing four podium finishes, and Team Principal Timo Rumpfkeil says seeing the nineteen-year-old develop within the team has been good to see.

“It’s always nice to see how a young talent grows up with us over such a long period of time,” said Rumpfkeil on fiaf3europe.com. “Jonathan has turned from a promising rookie into one of the leading Formula 4 drivers of his generation.

“He turned his speed into some good results, and I’m sure he can go on like this in FIA Formula 3 next season.”

Aberdein feels it is time for him to move up the racing ladder, and moving with Motopark was an easy decision to make after feeling at home with them during the past two seasons in Formula 4.

“After two successful years it was no question for me to stay with Motopark, because they give me all the tools I need to continue my way up the ladder,” said Aberdein, who joins the already-confirmed Dan Ticktum, Marino Sato and Fabio Scherer in the line-up for the 2018 season.