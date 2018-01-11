AmD Adds MG’s to Expanded 2018 Line-Up

AmD Tuning have acquired a pair of MG6 GTs for an expanded entry into the 2018 Dunlop MSA Bitish Touring Car Championship.

The West Thurrock based squad will expand to a four car line up for the first time in their tenure in the championship.

With Ollie Jackson and Sam Smelt already confirmed for 2018 in the team’s existing Audi’s, AmD is in talks with potential drivers for its new machinery.

“The BTCC is a fantastic series to be involved in, so when the chance to expand our team and run the MGs this season came up, it was an opportunity we grabbed with both hands,” said team boss Shaun Hollamby.

“This is a big season for the BTCC as it celebrates its 60th anniversary, and we are delighted that we will be able to play our part with an expanded presence on the grid.

“The MG has been one of the most successful cars of recent seasons, with countless wins and podiums, and we are keen to try and add to that during the year ahead.

“We have already started work on a development programme with the cars to ensure they are ready and raring to go, and are in talks with a number of potential drivers about filling the two seats.

“Everyone involved with the team is hugely excited by this deal and we are looking forward to getting the cars out on track and fighting for success on four fronts during the year ahead.”

AmD finished fourteenth in the teams’ championship last season, with its partnership of Jackson and Ant Whorton-Eales taking four top 10 finishes across the season.

The expanded BTCC line-up means AmD won’t be running parallel sportscar programmes in the British GT and Le Mans Cup, as it has for the past three years.