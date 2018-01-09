Aron Back with Prema Powerteam for 2018 European Formula 3 Campaign

After a year away, Ralf Aron will make his return to Prema Powerteam in 2018, and becomes their third signing alongside Marcus Armstrong and Robert Shwartzman for the FIA European Formula 3 Championship.

The Italian outfit gave the Estonian his first opportunity in the category back in 2016 having taken the Italian Formula 4 championship the year previously and took a solitary victory at the Hungaroring, but moved to Hitech Grand Prix in 2017, where he claimed two podium finishes.

Aron is hopeful of a successful, podium-filled third season in the category, and is delighted to be back with Prema Powerteam.

“I am very excited to be back with Prema Powerteam for 2018,” said Aron. “We won a championship in F4 together and I have learned from the mistakes I have made in F3.

“Combining the experience and determination that I and Prema have, we will be stronger than ever and ready to conquer the podium at Round 1! I am excited to get back to racing already!”

Team Manager René Rosin believes Aron has what it takes to be a contender in 2018, and alongside Armstrong and Shwartzman, he is happy with how his team line-up is shaping up for the forthcoming campaign.

“We are really looking forward to work with Ralf again,” said Rosin. “He is smart, fast and consistent and he’s also a very positive person to have within the Team.

“He was able to take victory straight away with us at his Formula 3 debut and I’m sure he has the skill set to become a real contender this season.

“I couldn’t be more satisfied with how our line-up for 2018 is shaping up so it will sure be a great season.”