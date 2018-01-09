Blomqvist looking forward to ‘massive challenge’

Tom Blomqvist says he is looking forward to making his Formula E debut in Marrakesh this weekend, but admits that it will be a ‘massive challenge’ for him.

Blomqvist was chosen over fellow BMW driver Alexander Sims to compete alongside Antonio Felix da Costa this season for MS&AD Andretti, but his debut was postponed after the team decided at the last minute to race Kamui Kobayashi in Hong Kong.

There were rumours that the Japanese driver could remain in the car for this weekend, but instead Blomqvist will be given his overdue debut in the sport.

And while happy to be driving in Formula E, he says that the limited amount of testing will make it difficult for him.

“I am super happy and excited to be making my debut for MS&AD Andretti Formula E in Marrakesh,” Blomqvist said.

“I feel as prepared as I can be with the limited time I’ve had in the car testing. It’s going to be a massive challenge but I am up for it!”

“I have to say thank you to MS&AD Insurance, BMW and Andretti for giving me this huge opportunity. I believe the FIA Formula E championship has a bright future and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

While Andretti suffered from technical issues in Hong Kong they did manage to score points in the first race with da Costa finishing sixth.

It marks an improvement in pace from the end of last season, and the Portuguese driver is excited by the early promise that their new car has shown.

“I am really excited for Round 3 of what has started as a promising season,” da Costa said.

“The team worked really hard through the Christmas break and we are really hungry for more this year.

“We don’t go into Marrakesh with huge expectations but we want to do our best and give it everything we have to score points.”