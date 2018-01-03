BTC Norlin switches to Honda for 2018

BTC Norlin will switch to Honda Civics for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

The team made it’s return to the series with Chevrolet Cruze last year, but believes Honda will give it a better chance at taking the Independent’s title in the future.

“Consistently Honda Civic Type R has been at the front of the grid with [Gordon] Shedden and [Matt] Neal,” said co-team owner Richard Irwin.

“Norlin strives to steadily challenge for the independent title in the coming seasons and therefore the switch of body shells was important to achieve this.”

Norlin finished fourth in the Independents’ standings last year, less than a hundred points behind champion Speedworks Racing.

Running Dave Newsham and Chris Smiley, the team took a single overall podium in 2017, with Newsham picking up third from the reverse grid race at Silverstone.

Team director Bert Taylor hopes for more podiums in the coming years.

“The move highlights the ambitions of the BTC Norlin Racing team to continue to invest in the BTCC series and progress to become a regular fixture on the podium,” he said.

The team is yet to announce it’s driver line-up for the season.