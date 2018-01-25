Budget cap not the sole answer to high costs in F1 says Jean Todt

FIA President Jean Todt believes that Formula 1 needs more than just a budget cap in order to lower operating costs for constructors.

Ideas for a budgetary limit have been talked about for years, and whilst Todt reckons that the idea is one that should be implemented, another solution has to be used in tandem in order for it to have the desired effect.

“We have been talking about cost control/cost cap for a while,” the former Scuderia Ferrari General Manager told Motorsport.com.

“I believe it is a good move, but for me it has to be a combination.”

“We need to make regulations which will have some impact on the actual costs. To simply say we are going make a cost cap, I don’t think it will work. So far, any attempt has not worked.”

It is believed that F1 bosses will meet with teams individually before the start of the 2018 season proper to discuss the details and consequences of a budget cap.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner is a sceptic of the idea, although he does agree that costs do have to be addressed. Much like Todt, he is in favour of other methods being introduced with the cap.

“I’m not a huge fan of budget caps because I question how policeable it is – because everyone’s corporate structure is different,” he mused.

“It absolutely has to go hand in hand with dealing with the cost drivers upstream, because the costs are generated through the regulations. That is what determines the amount we spend.”

“There is too much pressure if you put all your reliance on a cap.”