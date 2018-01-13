Buemi back to form with Marrakesh pole

Sebastien Buemi bounced back from his hugely disappointing start to the season by taking pole position for the Marrakesh ePrix.

The Renault e.dams driver only took one point from the opening two races, but he added three to his tally by pipping Sam Bird by just over two tenths.

Felix Rosenqvist will start in third, although it could have been better as he made a costly mistake running wide over the kerbs on his final lap, and it was a great return to Formula E for Jose Maria Lopez who qualified in fourth in his first race since DS Virgin Racing dropped him at the end of last season.

It was a return to form as well for reigning champion Lucas di Grassi who finished second after the opening session of qualifying, although he’ll be disappointed to start down in fifth after a technical problem blighted his superpole lap.

Alex Lynn qualified sixth just in front of the Jaguar Panasonic Racing car of Nelson Piquet Jr, and Daniel Abt was unlucky to only qualify in eighth after he had to abort a much faster lap when Antonio Felix da Costa smashed into the barriers and brought out the red flag.

Both Abt and Oliver Turvey, who was also affected, were allowed to have another run, but neither were able to match the pace they’d shown on their first run.

Mahindra Racing’s Nick Heidfeld also caused a stoppage in the session after he too crashed, meaning he’ll line-up in eighteenth ahead of da Costa and Edorado Mortara who didn’t set a full power lap after Venturi were once again plagued with reliability issues.

It was a disappointing session for Techeetah as well, with Jean-Eric Vergne only managing thirteenth on the grid, and Andre Lotterer again looking off the pace down in seventeenth.