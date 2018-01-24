Carlos Sainz Jr. set for Rallye Monte-Carlo debut

Renault Sport Formula One Team driver Carlos Sainz Jr. will follow in his fathers footsteps as he takes on the final stage of the 2018 Rallye Monte-Carlo.

While it wont be a competitive debut and the 23-year-old will be driving the #0 car through the stage it is still a challenge for the Spaniard.

“I’m really looking forward to experiencing Rallye Monte Carlo for the first time.” said Sainz.

“I’ve heard so much about it from my dad – how difficult the stages are, how the conditions can change in an instant from snow to rain or bright sunshine and of course how you need nerves of steel for some of those mountain passes and hairpins!”

Sainz will be driving the New Renault Mégane R.S. on the 3.58km La Cabanette-Col de Braus stage, passing through the test ahead of WRC competitors.

“It’s going to be a real thrill to take part in such a legendary event behind the wheel of a Renault Mégane R.S, which will be fitted with snow and studded tyres so I can get a more complete sensation of rallying around these stages.”

2018 Rallye Monte-Carlo gets underway with the official shakedown on 24 January and The Checkered Flag will be providing daily updates and news throughout the event, click here for the latest news from the rally.