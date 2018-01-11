Cook aiming for race wins in PMR BTCC return

Josh Cook is aiming to race wins as he returns to Power Maxed Racing for his fourth season in the British Touring Car Championship.

Cook spent the second half of 2017 in the Triple Eight Racing’s MG, having started the season with Maximum Motorsport. He believes getting behind the wheel of PMR’s Vauxhall Astras in only their second season in the championship gives him an advantage he’s never had before.

“It’s great to have done a deal earlier than I ever have before, with a car that’s on the way up,” he told The Checkered Flag.

“The car’s had its first season, gone through all of it’s teething problems.

“They’ve figured out what they need to develop, what they need to improve, and they’ve set about that already.

“It shows how driven they are, how dedicated they are, and I want to try to reward their hard efforts with good results.”

Cook last raced with PMR in 2015, when he joined the squad for his debut season. He took the Jack Sears Trophy in his rookie year and intended to continue with the squad in 2016.

“I always wanted to stay there after winning the Jack Sears Trophy with them in both of our first years in the championship, but things just didn’t quite line up for all parties to do that,” he said.

“They were fantastic in my first season and having watched them closely and visited the premises recently there’s no doubt they’ve managed to improve massively.”

Race director Martin Broadhurst added that Cook’s experience with the team will help the squad moving forwards.

“Josh is the first person confirmed to do their second season with us, albeit with a two-year break,” he said.

“I am confident that this continuation with existing relationships and knowledge between team and driver will only lead to greater things with the results we know we are capable of.”