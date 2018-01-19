Dani Sordo: “We have to expect the unexpected at Monte-Carlo”

For the first time since the 2014 season, Dani Sordo enters the FIA World Rally Championship with a part-time programme.

Hyundai Motorsport were left with the task of deciding who to put in to their third car alongside Andreas Mikkelsen and Thierry Neuville heading in to the new season.

Rather than dropping Sordo or Hayden Paddon, the team chose to hold on to both drivers and spilt the driving duties between the two.

With Sordo somewhat a tarmac specialist the team have chosen to start the season with the Spaniard in the third car.

“I am pleased to be starting my fifth season with Hyundai Motorsport at one of the most demanding events on the calendar – Monte-Carlo.” said Sordo.

“We have developed a strong working relationship and although my schedule for this season is just seven events, I will aim to get as much out of them as I possibly can.”

A part-time schedule isn’t the only new thing for Sordo as Carlos Del Barrio replaces co-driver Marc Martí.

“I have a new co-driver for this season, Carlos, so there will be some areas we need to refresh, but we are optimistic we can deliver a positive result in this debut rally of the new year.”

“We have to expect the unexpected at Monte-Carlo, and it will definitely be a tough fight against our rivals.”

2018 Rallye Monte-Carlo gets underway with the official shakedown on 24 January and The Checkered Flag will be providing daily updates and news throughout the event, click here for the latest news from the rally.