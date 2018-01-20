Di Grassi dealt blow as Formula E announce they won’t replace Montreal

Lucas di Grassi will only have nine races to catch the gap to the leading drivers after Formula E organisers announced that they will not replace the Montreal ePrix.

The Canadian race was cancelled after the election of a new mayor who was against the double header race being held in the city.

It left the series with a gap to fill and although alternatives were considered, including a race in Birmingham, organisers felt there was not enough time to adequately prepare for a new race.

A spokesman for the series told Autosport, “We’ve looked at a number of alternatives, but decided not to replace Montreal,” said an FE spokesperson.

“Racing in city centres requires proper planning and while this process opened-up some interesting alternatives, we’ll allow more time to look at these before proposing for inclusion on the calendar.

“Our season finale event will be in New York and it will surely provide a spectacular backdrop to crown this year’s champion.”

The news is a blow to Lucas di Grassi’s title hopes after the reigning champion again failed to score last time out in Marrakesh following a technical failure.

He is now fifty-four points behind championship leader Felix Rosenqvist, and will only have nine races to make up the gap.

The Brazilian had already admitted that retaining his title would be ‘a big challenge’.