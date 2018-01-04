Di Resta, Giovinazzi and Paffett added to Formula E rookie test

The full line-up for the Formula E rookie test in Marrakesh later this month has been confirmed, with Antonio Giovinazzi, Paul di Resta and Gary Paffett taking part.

Paffett has been asked to test for Venturi as HWA continue to work with the team ahead of Mercedes entering the sport in the coming seasons.

Paffett has not raced a single seater car competitively in nearly fifteen years, but carried out testing duties for McLaren in Formula 1, and most recently has done simulator work with Williams Martini Racing.

Paul di Resta meanwhile has all but confirmed that he won’t be driving for Williams in Formula 1 next season by accepting to test for Panasonic Jaguar Racing.

The Scot had been in the running for the second seat alongside Lance Stroll, but that is now expected to be confirmed as going to Sergiy Sirotkin.

Instead di Resta will get his first taste of Formula E alongside Formula V8 3.5 champion, Pietro Fittipaldi.

Speaking about the test, di Resta said “I am really looking forward to my first taste of Formula E and the Jaguar I-type 2.

“It is a perfect opportunity, at the right time of year to have a go.

“It will be an intensive day of testing in Marrakech but I’m sure I can give some positive feedback to the team.”

Having also just missed out on a full-time F1 drive for next season, Antonio Giovinazzi will drive for DS Virgin Racing in the Marrakesh test.

The Italian was in the running for a seat at the newly rebranded Alfa Romeo Sauber team, but lost out to fellow Ferrari protégé Charles Leclerc and the team’s current driver Marcus Ericsson.

Ferrari have so far been coy about their prospects of entering Formula E, with president Sergio Marchionne previously saying that they were still evaluating whether they should invest in the sport.