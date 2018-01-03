DS Virgin to use Eriksson in Marrakesh test

DS Virgin Racing have chosen BMW junior driver Joel Eriksson to drive for them at the Formula E rookie test later this month.

The Swede has been promoted to a DTM seat for BMW for this year, after finishing as runner-up to Lando Norris in the European Formula 3 championship last year.

Speaking after the announcement Eriksson said he was excited to be getting a chance to drive for a team towards the top of the championship.

“Formula E has a wealth of very talented drivers so it’s great to be experiencing this first hand and getting my first taste of electric racing,” Eriksson said.

“DS Virgin Racing are a proven race-winning team so I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel.”

Eriksson has already had some experience in the DS simulator at their headquarters in Paris, and Team Principal Alex Tai said he was looking forward to seeing what he was capable of.

Tai said, “We’re delighted to have Joel testing for us.

“DS Virgin Racing is passionate about nurturing new talent and Joel is one of the most up and coming drivers on the scene right now.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in our race-winning machinery.”

The full list of drivers expected at the test is due to be published later this week.