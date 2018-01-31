Elite completes six-car Ginetta Junior line-up

Elite Motorsport has confirmed the final two drivers for its 2018 Ginetta Junior line-up.

Rookies James Hedley and Jonny Wilkenson complete a six-car line-up for the race winning team going into the 2018 season.

Hedley made his Ginetta debut at the end of 2017, joining Elite for the final two rounds of the championship. After impressing with four top 10 finishes from six races, he continued with the team for the Winter Series, where he finished runner up to fellow Elite driver Louis Foster in the rookie championship.

The youngest member of Elite’s line up, Wilkenson only turned 14 at the start of the month and is yet to make his car racing debut. Nevertheless, the kart star has already begun testing with the team and is aiming for the rookie championship in 2018.

“Elite are a front-running team that helped the 2017 champion Tom Gamble to his title win, and I’m looking forward to driving for them in my first season in Ginetta,” he said on his website.

“I will be making the most of opportunities to test at as many different tracks as I can.

“The rookie championship will be my main goal for next year but any overall wins and the podiums will be amazing.”

The pair join the already announced Foster as well as Greg Johnson, Adam Smalley, and Finley Green at Elite for 2018.