“I am treating the 2018 season almost like a fresh start” – Hayden Paddon

2016 Rally Argentina winner Hayden Paddon is treating the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship season as a new beginning after putting a tumultuous year behind him.

Following an unfortunate accident with a spectator in the season opening Rallye Automobile de Monte-Carlo, Paddon seemed to lose some confidence in the early stages of the 2017 season.

“I am treating the 2018 season almost like a fresh start after our difficulties from last year.” said Paddon.

While Paddon retired from five of the thirteen rallies last season, the New Zealander did manage to collect 12 stage wins on his way to eighth place in the championship, including two podium finishes.

“I want to put that behind me and use the positives from our podium results to spur us on to achieve what I know we are capable of.” he added.

For 2018 Paddon will share driving duties with Dani Sordo, with his season getting under way in Sweden.

“I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t prefer to contest the full season but I have to accept things like this and make the most of each opportunity we get throughout the year.

“Of course we will do everything in our power to help the team towards the manufacturers’ title and we will be out to fight for podiums on each gravel event.

“2018 is a reset to get back to our best and I cannot wait to get back in the car for our first event of the season at Sweden.”