Jackson joins Chilton at Motorbase for 2018

Mat Jackson is targeting British Touring Car Championship glory after resigning with Motorbase Performance for the ninth consecutive season.

The 26-year-old will team up with the already announced Tom Chilton as the squad aims to retake the Independents’ Team title in 2018.

“I know that the guys have been hard at work over the winter to improve the pace of the car, and there’s been a huge amount of hard work that’s gone in from their side,” said Jackson.

“We’ve got a whole new set up this year with the RS and a new team-mate in Tom on-board for the season.

“It’s going to be an exciting season and we’re hopeful that the changes will put us in good stead to battle for the BTCC title this year.”

Jackson finished eighth in the overall championship and third in the independent title fight last season.

Team boss David Bartrum explained how Jackson played a role in getting the team to where it is today.

“Mat has helped us get the car to where it is now and has been with us from the start of our NGTC journey so it seems fitting for him to join Tom in what should be our strongest campaign to date with the new Focus RS,” he said.

“Both Mat and Tom have fantastic proven track records which speak for themselves and they are both hungry to become the 2018 BTCC champion.

“They have great respect for each other professionally and already get on well, which is a great dynamic of the team.”

Jackson will revert back to the #7 race number after running #3 last year.