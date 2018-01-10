Jusuf Owega Steps Up to BRDC F3 with Hillspeed

Josuf Owega will join the BRDC British F3 Championship for the 2018 season. The German, who will make his debut at the second round, will join the Hillspeed team for the coming campaign.

Just two days after their first signing, Hillspeed has announced that they will once again be giving an opportunity to a German karting graduate. After the team ran Nick Worm throughout 2017, they have now put their faith in the 15-year-old who finished third in the ADAC Kart Masters in 2016.

After guest appearances in the CIK-FIA European and World-Junior Championships, he will make his debut at the second round at Rockingham, as he will not be old enough when the season starts at Oulton Park.

Speaking of his second signing in three days, team principal Richard Ollerenshaw said;

“We’re very happy to be able to confirm Jusuf will race with Hillspeed in 2018 for his first season in cars”, he started, “Everyone gelled nicely when he sampled the F3 car with the team during the latter part of last year, so we’re all looking forward to building on those foundations and making good progress.

“He’s a talented young driver and while there’s a lot to learn with the step up from karts to F3, the transition isn’t as difficult as it may seem – especially with the driver development Hillspeed has always prided itself on. We’ll be returning to a full three car entry for 2018, so to secure our first two driver signings so soon after the New Year is just the start we wanted.”

Owega will test the car, along with new teammate Ben Hurst a number of times before the new season, with the German having already made test appearances at the end of last year.

Speaking about his move abroad, the youngster said: “I’m looking forward to beginning my career in cars with Hillspeed in British F3, it’s a very prestigious championship with great history and Hillspeed is a top team. I can’t wait for pre-season testing to get underway and I look forward to learning the UK tracks, hopefully we’ll make strong progress during the year.”