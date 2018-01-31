Lotterer hopeful for much needed turnaround in form

Andre Lotterer says he is hopeful that he will be able to turn around his dreadful run of form at the Santiago ePrix this weekend.

The German has had an awful start in Formula E since making the switch from WEC last year, and is still yet to score a point.

This is in marked contrast to team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne, who has benefitted from his experience in the series to grab third place in the driver’s championship, with a podium finish already to his name.

Lotterer though thinks that this weekend’s race can be a turning point, especially since the team believe they have solved the hardware malfunction he suffered from last time out.

He also believes that his Techeetah team has been able to unlock more pace from the car after the rookie test that was held immediately after Marrakesh.

“Marrakesh wasn’t what we had hoped for on my side of the garage and we’re looking forward to turning that around and to score some points for the team,” Lotterer said.

“We’ve fixed the hardware malfunction that we had in Marrakesh, and the rookie test helped to unlock more pace in the cars so I’m keen to get back out there and collect my first points in Formula E now.”

Vergne meanwhile is looking forward to building on his good start to the season, although he was keen to highlight that there is still a long way to go in this year’s championship.

He said, “We have more hard work to do and it’s easy to forget that we’re only one third into the season after this race so we will keep our heads down and work hard to continue our good streak.

“I’m really happy with the way the team is operating this year and I have a lot of confidence in everyone, it’s a really good place to be and we’ve got an exciting season ahead.”