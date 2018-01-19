Mikkelsen on Rallye Monte-Carlo: “Black ice can catch anyone out”

Andreas Mikkelsen stands on the verge of what could be one of his best chances at taking the FIA World Rally Championship title in 2018 with the Hyundai Motorsport team.

Having taken on the role of journeyman rally driver in 2017 after the shock withdrawal of Volkswagen Motorsport from WRC at the end of 2016, the Norwegian drove for Skoda Motorsport and the Citroën Total Abu Dhabi WRT before being signed up by Hyundai.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be starting a complete WRC season with Hyundai Motorsport.” said Mikkelsen. “Last year was a bit frustrating, so I am looking forward to a consistent year with lots of rallying and aiming to be in the championship fight.

Three rallies in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC at the end of the 2017 showed promise and potential pace, something Mikkelsen is hoping to build on as the series heads in to the season opening Rallye Monte-Carlo alongside co-driver Anders Jæger.

“Monte, of course, is an incredibly difficult challenge to start a new year with all kinds of conditions, including night driving where black ice can catch anyone out.” he added.

“Alongside Anders, I can’t wait to get our 2018 campaign underway.”

2018 Rallye Monte-Carlo gets underway with the official shakedown on 24 January and The Checkered Flag will be providing daily updates and news throughout the event, click here for the latest news from the rally.