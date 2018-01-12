Motorsport to return to UK city centre streets

Motor racing will return to city centre streets for the first time in nearly 30 years next summer.

The MSA has issued Coventry’s motor festival a license to host competitive racing in the heart of the midlands city. It will be the first time since the 1990 Birmingham Superprix that such an event has taken place.

The Coventry Motofest already attracts motorsport crowds with static displays and demonstrations. Last year, British Touring Car Championship driver Senna Proctor took part in a demonstration on the city ring road in his Vauxhall Astra.

This year, the ring road will host more than demonstrations, with cars from various British Automobile Racing Club championships taking part in time trial events.

“Motofest Coventry is very excited and proud to be at the forefront of bringing competitive motorsport back to UK city centre roads,” said Motofest festival director James Nobel.

“We have made no secret of our desire to host competitive motorsport on the Coventry Ring Road and we are now in a position to make this a reality.”

The event will pave the way for the festival to host sprints and specialist road rally stages in the future.

This year’s festival takes place across the first weekend of June.