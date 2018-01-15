Muller impresses in Marrakesh test with stellar time

Nico Muller stole the headlines at the Formula E rookie test in Marrakesh by going nearly a second faster than his nearest competitor.

The test was designed to give drivers who hadn’t driven in Formula E a chance to experience electric racing around a circuit used on the calendar.

And Muller raised eyebrows by setting a lap record for the series around the Marrakesh circuit, and also one and a half seconds faster than the other Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler driver Nyck de Vries.

It was an impressive showing from the Swiss driver, and also underlined the pace of the Audi car.

Behind them Panasonic Jaguar Racing also had an encouraging day, with Paul di Resta topping the morning timings before dropping down to fourth, and with Pietro Fittipaldi managing second.

Maxmilian Gunther split the two Jaguars, highlighting not only his ability but also the turnaround in form seen in the Dragon Racing car, which now looks capable of challenging at the front.

James Rossiter was fifth for Techeetah, ahead of Daniel Juncadella in the Mahindra Racing car, and F1 driver and Sauber test driver Antonio Giovinazzi who was in the DS Virgin Racing car.

Dragon’s second driver Andrea Caldarelli bounced back from a crash in the first half of the day to go eighth fastest, ahead of Joel Eriksson in the second DS Virgin and with de Vries rounding out the top ten.