Nandan highlights Hyundai Motosport hopes for new WRC season

Hyundai Motosport Team Principal Michel Nandan has a clear goal for the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship season in sight… the top prize.

After missing out to M-Sport last season due to a variety of car failures and accidents, the South Korean manufacturer has high hopes of what can be achieved.

“We are as well prepared for this new season as we can be with renewed ambitions for the championship.” said Nadan.

“The performance of our Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in the final rounds of last season, especially winning in Australia, gave us a good springboard for winter development.”

While it seems like the dust has only just settled in Australia, the team have been busy preparing for the new season which gets underway in under a week at Rallye Monte-Carlo.

“We have taken the car and crews to France and Spain for seven days of testing in the past month, in an effort to replicate conditions that we expect in Monte.

“The beauty of this opening event is its unpredictability, so we have to be prepared for anything. Autosport International brought together all the manufacturer teams for a unique event, one that perfectly showcases the WRC’s community spirit.

“We know our rivals will be formidable and relentless, so we have to be on top of our game at all times. Bring on round one – let’s hope it’s another classic Monte.”

