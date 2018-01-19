Neuville hoping to have learnt lessons from past Rallye Monte-Carlo

2017 FIA World Rally Championship runner-up Thierry Neuville is hoping to use the experience from a frustrating season to his advantage as the Hyundai Motorsport team head to Rallye Monte-Carlo for the season opening event.

Following the official launch of the 2018 season at the Autosport International Show, Neuville is geared up for the season ahead and ready to take on the classic rally.

“Excitement for this new WRC season is at fever pitch.” said Neuville. “The launch event in Birmingham put us all in a very positive frame of mind, and ready to attack the year ahead.

Neuville will once again be joined by Nicolas Gilsoul as co-driver as the pair look to stay out of trouble and avoid the engine problems and collision damage which saw their right rear suspension break after clipping a rock.

“Monte-Carlo is a very special event, one at which even the slightest error can be rally-ending.

“We saw last year, having led the event comfortably right until the penultimate day, that a small mistake put us out in a very frustrating manner.

“That’s what Monte is all about; it’s a tough challenge to start the year. We will aim to put all the lessons learned from our participation in the recent editions of this event to good use.”

2018 Rallye Monte-Carlo gets underway with the official shakedown on 24 January and The Checkered Flag will be providing daily updates and news throughout the event, click here for the latest news from the rally.