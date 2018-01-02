Nissan to learn lessons of LMP1 project with Formula E entry

Nissan say that they will learn the lessons of their failed LMP1 project for their Formula E entry next year.

The Japanese manufacturer are set to take over from automotive partner Renault from the start of the 2018-19 season.

And after recent failures in other motorsport categories, the head of Nissan’s motorsport arm Michael Carcamo told Autosport that they would be using that experience to ensure they got off to a strong start.

He said that they would use knowledge “every programme, whether it’s Super GT or LMP1 or Dpi.

“We have engineers in all of those programmes and we can grab all of their knowledge.

“[In LMP1] some of the learnings are technical, about specific technologies, what worked and didn’t, what kind of reinforcements you need in what areas.

“There’s a lot on best practices, on how to put an organisation together, what works across large distances, how to put people together in a good working environment to get success.”

Carcamo also said that Nissan would use their knowledge from their EV division to help develop their powertrain.

“We just launched the second-gen Leaf, we’ve been doing research and development on electric vehicles for quite a number of years,” Carcamo said.

“We’ll leverage that, there’s people that’s been working in advanced R&D centres as well as on the racing side, so we have a lot of resources that we can apply to this endeavour.”

Despite this Nissan are expected to use the powertrain developed by Renault for next season due to the time needed to develop and homologate a new design.