Piquet thanks Jaguar team for ‘amazing’ progress

Nelson Piquet Jr has praised the efforts of his Panasonic Jaguar Racing team after claiming fourth in the Marrakesh ePrix.

Piquet managed a solid seventh on the grid and fought his way through the pack to finish just two seconds off a podium place.

He also achieved the fastest lap, marking a complete turnaround from the form the team had shown last year.

This left the Brazilian understandable pleased with the development of the car, and says that this is thanks to the hard work the team had been putting into it.

“The Jaguar I-TYPE 2 was very strong in the second part of the race and I’m really happy. The team has been doing an amazing job, working really hard and progressing every weekend,” Piquet said.

“The car is evolving a lot and the set-up is getting better at each race.

“There are lots of new members in the team that are getting used to Formula E, so I’m really happy to be sustaining the positive momentum since Hong Kong and hopefully we will be fighting for podiums in the future.”

Team Director James Barclay also hailed the result, and said that the knowledge that they were capable of a podium would spur the team on to better results.

Barclay said, “The podium was so close. What I’m really positive about is that we have a car, a team and drivers that are capable of getting on the podium.

“We saw that again today so we take that as a massive step forward and I wish we could go racing again tomorrow.”

Jaguar are currently fourth in the team’s standings, with Piquet Jr in fourth in the driver’s championship.