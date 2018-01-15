Plato expecting to re-sign with BMR “imminently”

Jason Plato will continue with Team BMR for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

Though he’s yet to put pen to paper, Plato told audiences at the Autosport International show that a deal was “imminent”.

The two-time BTCC champion has driven for BMR since 2015, when he finished second in the championship to Honda’s Gordon Shedden.

“We’re looking forward to this year,” he said. “We haven’t done the deal yet, but it’s imminent. And I think we’ll have a competitive car.”

Plato suffered his worst ever season in the BTCC last year, finishing 12th in the overall championship with only a single victory.

The team has worked hard over the winter to resolve the problems, many of which Plato believes were side affects from the start line crash at Brands Hatch at the opening meeting.

“I could never have predicted there would have been a year like last year,” he said.

“All the problems stemmed from that first big shunt, which was the biggest shunt I’d ever had.

“It was a big accident. I’d never broken any bones in a shunt and I broke three bones in that accident: two cracked ribs and a cracked sternum. It wasn’t nice. But the after effects to the chassis plagued us for the rest of the year.

“You don’t just wake up one morning and forget how to drive a race car. There’s an issue which we need to make sure doesn’t happen again.”

Plato claimed the team have a number of ideas to improve the Subaru Levorg GT, which heads into its third season in the BTCC this year, which will be tested in preseason testing ahead of the start of the season.