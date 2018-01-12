Prema Powerteam to Expand to Five Cars in 2018 as Zhou Returns

Prema Powerteam has confirmed that Guan Yu Zhou will return to their FIA European Formula 3 Championship team in 2018, with the Italian outfit also revealing they will be expanding their team to five cars this year.

The Chinese racer raced with Prema in 2017 and took five podium finishes on his way to eighth in the championship, but the Ferrari Driver Academy member is eyeing a much more competitive 2018, feeling he is ready to make the next step up in performance and become a race winner in the category.

“I am really happy to be joining Prema for the 2018 season!” said Zhou. “The last two years of work have paid off for me and the team has been successful too, so I’m looking forward to a great year together, I feel more than ready for the coming season.”

Team Manager René Rosin is excited to have Zhou return for another season with Prema Powerteam, where the already confirmed Marcus Armstrong, Robert Shwartzman and Ralf Aron, and a yet-to-be-confirmed fifth driver, will join him.

“Zhou is definitely an interesting prospect and has a lot of potential not to mention being the best Chinese racer in junior single seater competition so we are excited to have him back for 2018,” said Rosin.

“Last season, he produced great racing but we are sure he can perform even better so we can’t wait to see him back on-track.”