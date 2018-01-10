Sutton to defend BTCC title with Team BMR

Reigning champion Ashley Sutton will continue with Team BMR for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship season.

Sutton topped the drivers’ championship last year in only his second season in the series, becoming the first driver to take the title with Subaru machinery.

“Last year is going to stick with me, it was a roller coaster of a season but one that’s going to sit well in the memory bank,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have been able to get where I am now if it wasn’t for all my sponsors and for the BMR Academy that have supported me for the beginning.”

The 23-year-old claimed he won’t be changing his approach to the season as he aims to defend his title, but added that he’ll be taking into account the teams’ and manufacturers’ championships too this year.

“We’re delighted and extremely proud that Ash will be carrying the number one on his Subaru Levorg for 2018 and we are very excited about the 60th Anniversary season ahead,” said Warren Scott.

“With Ash wrapping up the drivers’ championship last year we will be looking to defend that title along with launching a full assault on clinching the manufacturers title for Subaru along with the overall teams’ championship.”