Toro Rosso to shake up aerodynamics department ahead of 2018 season

Scuderia Toro Rosso are to alter their aerodynamics department after losing spearhead figure Brendan Gilhome.

The Australian – previously of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team and the BMW Sauber F1 Team – has spent the past four-and-a-half years at Toro Rosso as its head of aerodynamics, working closely with Technical Director James Key.

Gilhome has been involved with the development of Toro Rosso’s first car with Honda power – the soon to be unveiled STR13, that passed its crash tests earlier this month.

Both Gilhome’s reason for departure, his future destination and his replacement are currently unknown. Deputy head of aerodynamics Ben Mallock is the favourite for a promotion, unless the Faenza based team decide to bring in expertise from elsewhere.

In other staffing matters, Carlos Sainz Jr.’s former race engineer Marco Matassa has also vacated his role at Toro Rosso, in favour of a move to Scuderia Ferrari, where he will work with their young driver programme.