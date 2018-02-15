2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship Entry List

2018 Dunlop MSA BTCC Manufacturer Entries
|1
|Ashley Sutton
|Adrian Flux BMR Subaru Racing
|Subaru Levorg GT
|99
|Jason Plato
|Adrian Flux BMR Subaru Racing
|Subaru Levorg GT
|TBA
|TBA
|Adrian Flux BMR Subaru Racing
|Subaru Levorg GT
|2
|Colin Turkington
|Team BMW
|BMW 125i M Sport
|5
|Rob Collard
|Team BMW
|BMW 125i M Sport
|77
|Andrew Jordan
|BMW Pirtek Racing
|BMW 125i M Sport
|18
|Senna Proctor
|Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|66
|Josh Cook
|Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|25
|Matt Neal
|Halfords Yuasa Racing
|Honda Civic Type R (FK8)
|27
|Dan Cammish
|Halfords Yuasa Racing
|Honda Civic Type R (FK8)
2018 Dunlop MSA BTCC Independent Entries
|3
|Tom Chilton
|Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher
|Ford Focus RS
|7
|Mat Jackson
|Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher
|Ford Focus RS
|600
|Sam Tordoff
|Team GardX Racing
|Ford Focus RS
|11
|Rob Austin
|Duo Motorsport with HMS
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta
|14
|James Nash
|BTC Norlin Racing
|Honda Civic Type R (FK2)
|22
|Chris Smiley
|BTC Norlin Racing
|Honda Civic Type R (FK2)
|15
|Tom Oliphant
|Ciceley Motorsport
|Mercedes-Benz A-Class
|33
|Adam Morgan
|Ciceley Motorsport
|Mercedes-Benz A-Class
|16
|Aiden Moffat
|Laser Tools Racing
|Mercedes-Benz A-Class
|19
|Bobby Thompson
|Team HARD Brisky Racing
|Volkswagen CC
|21
|Mike Bushell
|Team HARD Brisky Racing
|Volkswagen CC
|24
|Jake Hill
|Team HARD Brisky Racing
|Volkswagen CC
|44
|Michael Caine
|Team HARD Brisky Racing
|Volkswagen CC
|23
|Sam Smelt
|AmDTuning.com with Cobra Exhausts
|Audi S3 Saloon
|48
|Ollie Jackson
|AmDTuning.com with Cobra Exhausts
|Audi S3 Saloon
|TBA
|TBA
|AmDTuning.com with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing
|MG6 GT
|TBA
|TBA
|AmDTuning.com with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing
|MG6 GT
|31
|Jack Goff
|Eurotech Racing
|Honda Civic Type R (FK2)
|39
|Brett Smith
|Eurotech Racing
|Honda Civic Type R (FK2)
|303
|Matt Simpson
|Simpson Racing
|Honda Civic Type R (FK2)
|80
|Tom Ingram
|Speedworks Motorsport
|Toyota Avensis
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
- Entry list correct at time of publishing