BTCC

2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship Entry List

2018 Dunlop MSA BTCC Manufacturer Entries

1 Ashley Sutton Adrian Flux BMR Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg GT
99 Jason Plato Adrian Flux BMR Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg GT
TBA TBA Adrian Flux BMR Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg GT
2 Colin Turkington Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
5 Rob Collard Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
77 Andrew Jordan BMW Pirtek Racing BMW 125i M Sport
18 Senna Proctor Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra
66 Josh Cook Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra
25 Matt Neal Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R (FK8)
27 Dan Cammish Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R (FK8)

2018 Dunlop MSA BTCC Independent Entries

3 Tom Chilton Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher Ford Focus RS
7 Mat Jackson Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher Ford Focus RS
600 Sam Tordoff Team GardX Racing Ford Focus RS
11 Rob Austin Duo Motorsport with HMS Alfa Romeo Giulietta
14 James Nash BTC Norlin Racing Honda Civic Type R (FK2)
22 Chris Smiley BTC Norlin Racing Honda Civic Type R (FK2)
15 Tom Oliphant Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes-Benz A-Class
33 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes-Benz A-Class
16 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Mercedes-Benz A-Class
19 Bobby Thompson Team HARD Brisky Racing Volkswagen CC
21 Mike Bushell Team HARD Brisky Racing Volkswagen CC
24 Jake Hill Team HARD Brisky Racing Volkswagen CC
44 Michael Caine Team HARD Brisky Racing Volkswagen CC
23 Sam Smelt AmDTuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3 Saloon
48 Ollie Jackson AmDTuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3 Saloon
TBA TBA AmDTuning.com with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing MG6 GT
TBA TBA AmDTuning.com with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing MG6 GT
31 Jack Goff Eurotech Racing Honda Civic Type R (FK2)
39 Brett Smith Eurotech Racing Honda Civic Type R (FK2)
303 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda Civic Type R (FK2)
80 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Avensis
TBA TBA TBA TBA
  • Entry list correct at time of publishing

Related Posts