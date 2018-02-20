ADAC F4 Champion Vips Moves Up to European Formula 3 with Motopark

Jüri Vips, the 2017 ADAC Formula 4 Champion, will make a full-time jump into the FIA European Formula 3 Championship in 2018, rejoining the Motopark outfit that gave him his debut in the category in last season’s finale at the Hockenheimring.

Despite winning only twice last season, Vips came out on top of an exciting battle for the championship against Marcus Armstrong and Felipe Drugovich, with only nine points separating the trio at the end of the twenty-one-race campaign.

The Estonian, who is mentored by 2007 British Formula 3 champion Marko Asmer, joins Dan Ticktum, Marino Sato, Jonathan Aberdein and Fabio Scherer in an expanded Motopark line-up for 2018.

“The cooperation with Team Motopark ran as smooth as silk right from the beginning,” said Vips. “My early experiences with the squad convinced me that I’ve found the right environment.

“With their great support they will help me to learn my trade in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship that is a totally different world compared to Formula 4. What I’ve found in Hockenheim and in our off-season testing programme makes me very confident for my next step.”

Motopark team principal Timo Rumpfkeil has been impressed by what he has seen of Vips whilst competing against him in Formula 4, and feels the Estonian will only need a short period of time to be successful in Formula 3.

“We took a close look at Jüri’s progress in his 2016 and 2017 Formula 4 seasons and in both years he proved to be an extremely promising talent,” said Rumpfkeil.

“He has what it takes to go all the way. After our extensive testing programme following his first race weekend in 2017, I’m sure he only needs a very short period of time to be successful in Formula 3, too.”