BMW Confirm DTM Driver Numbers for 2018

BMW have confirmed the start numbers their drivers have selected for the 2018 DTM Series.

Bruno Spengler, Marco Wittmann, Augusto Farfus and Timo Glock will return to the line-up with the same numbers as previous seasons.

Spengler will run the number 7, 2014 and 2016 champion Wittmann has ownership of the number 11, 15 for Farfus and 16 for Glock.

Newcomer Philipp Eng has decided to take the number 25, a number closely associated with BMW Motorsport history. It adorned the BMW 3.0 CSL which won the 12 Hours of Sebring and kick started BMW Motorsport in North America.

To this day BMW Team RLL still runs the number in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

In 2010 the number 25 played a lead role in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring where the BMW M3 GT took victory.

“It is very special for me to have this iconic number on my BMW M4 DTM. I will line up proudly in the number 25,” said Eng.

Fellow rookie Joel Eriksson has opted to race for the number 47.

“I had this number in karting and was crowned Swedish kart champion with the number 47. That is why I went for 47 again.”

The first pre-season test takes place at Vallelunga from 1-3 March, ahead of another test at Hockenheim 9-12 April prior to the season opener at the same venue on 5-6 May.