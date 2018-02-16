BMW DTM Drivers Prepare for Upcoming Season

Ahead of the 2018 DTM Series, the BMW drivers headed to Capezzano Pianore for a fitness camp.

The programme included cardio and strength workouts using various machines, CrossFit, reaction exercises, as well as sports such as climbing and beach volleyball.

“The fitness camp is always a highlight of pre-season preparations,” said Bruno Spengler. “It is fantastic that we all spend time together at the end of the long winter break. It is perfect for team building ahead of the new season. Dr. Riccardo Ceccarelli’s team has become like family to us now. They come up with new, even more difficult training exercises for our fitness camp every year. This is how the Doc makes sure that our fitness improves and we are perfectly prepared for the start of the season.”

Over the four days in Viareggio the two newcomers to the squad, Philipp Eng and Joel Eriksson, had the opportunity to get their know their new team-mates and find where their fitness was.

The fitness camp was really cool,” said Eng. “Not only was it good to see where your physical and mental weaknesses lie, which you need to work on before the start of the season, but it was also incredible fun to spend a week with the other guys without the pressure of a race weekend. Our stomach muscles got a workout from the training sessions and from laughing so much. And the week was also very physically demanding. You could tell that we were thinking competitively even here, and everyone wanted to outdo the others in the training exercises. We were all dripping with sweat.”

Credit: BMW Press Group Credit: BMW Press Group Credit: BMW Press Group Credit: BMW Press Group Credit: BMW Press Group Credit: BMW Press Group Credit: BMW Press Group

Eriksson said: “During this fitness week I not only learned a lot and trained hard, I felt like a real member of the BMW DTM family for the first time. Getting to know my fellow drivers a lot better and growing together as a team was a great experience. Now I will continue to prepare for my DTM debut and can’t wait to sit in the BMW M4 DTM for the first time this year.”

Marco Wittmann will be the first driver to sit behind the wheel of the BMW M4 DTM this year when he is in action at the testing in Vallelunga from 1-3 March.

Eng will also be on site in Italy during the test.

The 2018 DTM season gets underway as traditional at the Hockenheimring 4-6 May, with the season finale also being staged there in October.