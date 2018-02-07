BTCC Ace Epps Heads To Clio Cup With Matrix

After two seasons in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship, Michael Epps will move to the Renault UK Clio Cup this year with Matrix Motorsport.

Epps competing in the BTCC with Team HARD, with his debut campaign coming in their Toyota Avensis, before moving to a Volkswagen CC last year.

The Hemel Hempstead racer secured top ten finishes on ten occasions during his two year spell, with a best finish of fifth coming during 2017’s season finale.

Epps moves to the Clio Cup with some previous experience in one-make tin-top racing, having won five of the final eight races in the Volkswagen Racing Cup in 2015.

“It makes complete sense for me to step over from the BTCC this season,” explained Epps.

“Having looked at various opportunities, the Matrix Motorsport operation, the plans for the future and the potential of the team really stood out.

“Therefore I’m excited to be involved and confident I can help the team achieve its targets. This includes its developments in the Clio Cup and the prospect of a BTCC campaign in the future.”

The former single-seater racer is Matrix’s fourth signing for their debut Clio campaign, joining fellow former BTCC racer Andy Wilmot, Aaron Thompson and Jeff Alden.

Team principal Alden commented: “We are delighted that Mike has agreed to join us and we extend a very warm welcome to him.

“This means we have another front-runner and potential race-winner with us and consequently, I believe we’re in with a real shot at the title.

“I know it’s our first season in the Clio Cup, but we’re determined to make our presence felt and do the best job we can for everyone involved. Exciting times ahead!”