BTCC Return For Boardman In AmD MG

Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship race-winner Tom Boardman will make a shock return to the championship this season with AmD Tuning.

Boardman will get behind the wheel of one of the AmDTuning.com with AutoAid/RCIB Insurance Racing MG6’s as he competes in the series for the first time since 2011.

The addition of Boardman to the grid means that sixteen of the twenty-nine confirmed entries have previously won races in the championship.

The Lancashire racer made his BTCC debut seventeen years ago in the Production Class, racing between 2001 and 2003, before returning with his family team in 2010/2011.

Boardman regularly challenged towards the front end of the grid in his Special Tuning UK Seat Leon, with a trio of podium finishes including a breakthrough victory at Knockhill.

Alongside his BTCC experience, the 34 year old has also competed in sixty races across five seasons in the World Touring Car Championship, finishing in the top ten on eight occasions.

“In recent months, I’d been looking into the possibility of a programme in TCR but when the chance came along to return to the BTCC in the MG, it was one I grabbed with both hands,” said Boardman.

“I’ve always wanted to return to the series but until now, the right deal has never come along. From the moment we started talking to AmD, everything has just fallen into place.

“I can’t put into words how excited I am about the season ahead and can’t wait to get behind the wheel and get started.”

AmD now have one driver left to confirm for their 2018 entry in another MG6 alongside Boardman, while Ollie Jackson and Sam Smelt will campaign Audi S3’s.

“In Tom, we feel we have someone who can do a very good job during the season ahead,” commented team boss Shaun Hollamby.

“He has shown his ability to win races in the past, which isn’t an easy feat in this series, and has also shown he has the talent to compete at the highest level from his time in the WTCC.

“I have no doubt that when we get to Brands Hatch, he’ll be right on the pace and able to push for some strong results.”

With the announcement of Boardman, there are just three seats left open for 2018 – AmD’s second MG, Team BMR’s third Subaru Levorg and Mat Jackson’s replacement at Motorbase.