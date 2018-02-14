Carlin Bring in Troitskiy for Fifth European Formula 3 Entry

Carlin Motorsport has become the second team to announce a fifth driver for the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship, with 2017 EuroFormula Open runner-up Nikita Troitskiy linking up with the team.

Racing for Drivex School, Troitskiy secured nine podium finishes in 2017 as well as two pole positions, but now moves to European Formula 3, where he will link up with the already confirmed Jehan Daruvala, Ferdinand Habsburg, Sacha Fenestraz and fellow EuroFormula Open graduate Devlin DeFrancesco.

“It’s nice to be a part of such a strong team as Carlin for the 2018 season,” said SMP Racing-backed Troitskiy. “The team all work together and do their job perfectly well so I look forward to joining them.

“I will do my best to show the highest result in 2018.”

Racing director Trevor Carlin has revealed the team has been keeping an eye on the development of Troitskiy in recent years having been in competition with the Russian, but he feels he will be a valuable addition to Carlin this year.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Nikita to our team,” said Carlin. “Nikita is a driver who we have competed against in the past and watched with interest in championships he has raced in.

“He is a very dedicated and determined driver and will be a fantastic addition to our FIA Formula Three European team. We have another great line-up ahead of the 2018 season so we’re looking forward to the season beginning at Pau in May.”