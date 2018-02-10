Craft-Bamboo confirms two-car TCR Europe programme

Craft-Bamboo Racing have confirmed they will enter two cars for this years’ TCR Europe Series, ruling the team out of a potential WTCR entry.

Craft-Bamboo were among the most successful teams in the old TCR International Series, winning the teams’ title in 2016 and finishing runners-up last season, however the team were unable to secure a position on the WTCR grid with plans to re-evaluate the option for 2019.

With significantly higher entry costs in the WTCR relative to the former International Series, it seemed unlikely that they would make it onto the main-stage in 2018 amid rumours of Lukoil leaving for a two-car entry with WRT.

The team are yet to announce their line-up and car choice although the team still have a pair of their SEAT Leon TCR cars in the garage with only Daniel Lloyd’s 2017 car currently set for sale.

None of their 2017 trio appear likely to return; Daniel Lloyd is the 2018 TCR BoP test driver; James Nash has signed to BTC Norlin Racing in the BTCC; and Pepe Oriola is expected to be placed at Campos Racing by SEAT Sport in the WTCR.

“We are happy to confirm our move to TCR Europe for the 2018 season. The calendar is fantastic, and we expect a strong entry in the series with competitive drivers and teams,” said Darryl O’Young, the Team Director of Craft-Bamboo.

“We have chosen to put more focus on Europe in 2018, with the possibility to also enter some spot races in other TCR series races across Europe. We have strong drivers currently in discussion, and the team is highly motivated with Andrew Chisholm continuing as the project manager for our TCR programs, so our intention is clear to come out and fight for the championship title in May.“