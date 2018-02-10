Nash joins Norlin for 2018 BTCC campaign

British Touring Car Championship race winner James Nash completes BTC Norlin’s two-car line-up as he returns to the series in 2018.

Nash last competed in the BTCC in 2011, when he picked up his first overall victory with Triple Eight Racing and claimed the Independents’ title.

Since leaving the series, he’s competed in the World Touring Car Championship, British GT and, most recently, the International TCR Series.

Now behind the wheel of the Honda Civic Type-R, Nash is aiming to hit the ground running as he makes his BTCC return.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining BTC Norlin Racing and drive with team-mate Chris Smiley,” he said. “Over the winter I’ve been looking at opportunities for 2018 and Norlin made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.

“Their new Honda Civic Type-R cars also attracted me as they have proved that they are one of the cars to beat, ensuring the BTC Norlin Racing Team can be competitive from the get go.”

Switching from Chevrolet to Hondas for its second season in the championship, Norlin is confident it will be able to run consistently at the sharp end of the field this year.

“We are really excited for our prospects in the 2018 season given our two young drivers, James Nash and Chris Smiley and the addition of the new cars,” said team manager Bert Taylor.

“This winning combination gives us every reason to feel confident that we will achieve podium places at each round during the 2018 season.

“James has the character and determination to win and is the perfect team-mate for Chris Smiley. We are thrilled to welcome him to BTC Norlin Racing.”

The team has also announced retailer The Range as its first new sponsor for its 2018 BTCC campaign.