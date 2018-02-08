Dani Juncadella Completes Mercedes’ Final DTM Line Up

Mercedes have announced that Dani Juncadella is to complete their 2018 DTM Series line up.

The Spaniard is to return to the cockpit of the German touring car after a year’s break from the series. In 2017 Juncadella took on the role of the team’s reserve driver as well as competing in various series for the Stuttgart manufacturer.

These outings were the Mercedes AMG GT3, the VLN, the Blancpain GT Series and the 24 Hour race at the Nürburgring.

“It feels great to be back racing in the DTM this year,” said Juncadella. “I’m really keen to get back in the car after a one-year break from competition in the DTM. I gained further racing practice last year thanks to race outings in a number of GT series and my role as test and reserve driver. I’ve remained very close to the team throughout the season and so, am familiar with the new generation of cars and the DTM rule changes. I’m pleased that at last, I can now contest DTM races again. I never really brought things to a satisfactory conclusion in the DTM and always had the feeling that my results never reflected my true ability. I now intend to put that right.”

Juncadella spent four seasons with the team, from 2013 to 2016, claiming 75 points from 56 races in that time.

“Daniel knows the team really well from previous years and was present at race weekends during 2017 as a test and reserve driver,” said Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM Ulrich Fritz. “So he won’t need much time to settle back in. He knows the car and the team members from the past and will have no problem settling back in with the squad. I’m confident that he’ll be able to support the team really well this season with his experience and speed.”

The confirmation of Juncadella means the 2018 DTM grid is complete, which is to be Mercedes’ last in the series.