David Fairbrother back with Slidesports to build on Carrera Cup GB victory

David Fairbrother heads back to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2018 season, returning to the team that he made his Carrera Cup GB debut with in 2017, Slidesports.

After finishing fifth in the Pro-Am 2 championship, Fairbrother is looking to build on his first race victory that he took at Snetterton.

Outside of Carrera Cup GB, Fairbrother took a third-place finish in class in the 2017 24H of COTA and also won the GT Cup Group GTB title in 2015.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB,” said Fairbrother.

“I enjoyed the challenge last year and want to build on my performance and hopefully climb back on the top step of the podium a few more times. I am happy to be back with Slidesports, there was no thought of going anywhere else.

“The endurance races at COTA and Yas Marina have been fun over the winter, but there’s nothing better than being back on track regularly and racing the same guys week in-week out. I can’t wait to get to grips with the new 991 GT3 Cup car, especially with the trip to Monza this year.”

Fairbrother will join Tio Ellinas at the Slidesports team, backed by former Dragons Den judge Hilary Devey‘s Pall-Ex company.