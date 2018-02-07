Esmee Hawkey steps up to Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2018

Esmee Hawkey will make the move to Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2018 with the GT Marques team.

The 19-year-old made it through to the final five of the Porsche GB Junior Shootout last year before narrowly missing out to Daniel Harper.

Hawkey has been racing a Porsche Cayman GT4 in the GTA category of the GT Cup championship and last season took second place in standings with GT Marques, who will make their return to Carrera Cup GB after taking a year out in 2017.

“I’ve really enjoyed racing the Cayman and have learned so much about driving a GT car.” said Hawkey.

“The ultimate goal for me was to step up to Carrera Cup as it’s such a competitive series and I first tested a 911 GT3 Cup with GT Marques at the end of 2016.

“I was really proud to make the final five for the Shootout last year and gave it one hundred percent. It was a great experience and I proved to myself and my sponsors that I can compete with the best.”

“With help from my sponsors we’ve put together a strong package for 2018. I am dedicated and determined to follow on the path of the Porsche Motorsport pyramid and this is the next step in my journey.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started and seeing our 2018 car for the first time.”

The 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season will get underway with the official media launch on 12 March, followed by another day of full testing on 13 March at Silverstone. The first race of the season will take part at Brands Hatch on the Indy circuit on the weekend of 7/8 April.