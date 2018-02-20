Eurotech announces WIX as title sponsor

Eurotech Racing has announced WIX Filters as its title sponsor for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

The iconic black and yellow WIX livery had been part of the BTCC since 2012, but was absent last season when MAC Tools took over as title sponsor at Ciceley Motorsport.

For the first time in the BTCC, WIX will be represented by two cars this season, with both Jack Goff and Brett Smith sporting the familiar colours.

“I am over the moon to be working with WIX in 2018,” said Goff. “They have an amazing heritage in the world of motorsport and I can’t wait to be the next person to represent them on and off track.

“It’s fair to say the cars look stunning as is always the case with WIX Racing liveries.”

“We are very much looking forward to starting a new era with Eurotech,” added WIX managing director Dave Warren. “We’re intrigued to see what this season brings, especially with the newly-confirmed deal that will see the Honda powerplant in both of the Civic Type Rs.”

WIX will continue to support Ciceley Motorsport in 2018 as a subsidiary sponsor.