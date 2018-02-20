Eurotech reverts back to Honda engines

Eurotech Racing will revert back to Neil Brown-built Honda engines for its 2018 British Touring Car Championship campaign.

The team has used TOCA Swindon engines since 2015, but believes switching back to Honda power will help its push for better results this season.

Eurotech has also agreed a new lubricant partnership with Ravenol Lubricants, who also work with Force India in Formula 1 and the European Formula 3 championship.

“Various factors have made the change from the Swindon ‘TOCA’ engine package back to Honda engines a logical progression,” said chief engineer Adam Tanner.

“Clearly, Honda has consistently had one of the strongest packages in recent years and commercially the deal works well for both parties.

“This change also enables us to work with world class lubricant manufacturer Ravenol as our technical partner, further strengthening our engineering assets.”

Neil Brown Engineering is set to supply three teams in 2018. As well as Eurotech, the company will continue to supply Honda engines to Halfords Yuasa Racing and BMW engines to Team Parker Racing.

“We are certainly very pleased with putting the deal together to once again supply Eurotech our Honda engines, along with engineering and technical support over the race weekends,” said Wayne Mathurin from Neil Brown Engineering.

“During the negotiations we have come to fully understand the expectations of the team for the 2018 BTCc season. It’s going to be interesting seeing the engine utilised by another team on the grid.

“Eurotech had some good successes last year and looked extremely fast at times. We want to help them improve upon this in 2018.”

The team has already competed an initial shakedown of the engine. Jack Goff, Matt Simpson, and Brett Smith head to Spain later this month for a week-long test.