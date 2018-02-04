Heidfeld takes blame for Abt crash

Nick Heidfeld took the blame for the crash that ended both his and Daniel Abt’s race in Santiago.

The Mahindra Racing driver went for a pass on Abt on the opening lap that he later described as ‘too optimistic’, and the two collided.

It resulted in Heidfeld’s front suspension breaking, and caused significant damage to the rear of Abt’s Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler that meant both would eventually retire.

Speaking afterwards Heidfeld admitted that the incident was his fault, saying that it was a split second decision.

He said, “Obviously, very disappointed to not finish the race. After the start, I did make some space on the outside, I saw a gap in turn 4, but in hindsight I might have been too optimistic.

“I didn’t make it entirely alongside the other car and he turned in, though he was not in the wrong.

“It’s one of those days where you see a gap, go for it gap and it’s a split-second decision, which can lead to a mistake.”

He later went on social media to apologise to Abt, and even agreed to buy him a beer to make it up to him the next time they saw each other.

Very sorry. My mistake. Saw and went for the gap but didn’t manage to put my car alongside you before turning point. Try to find you now and hope to not get payback/hit. — Nick Heidfeld (@NickHeidfeld) February 3, 2018