Masters Historic F1 to support British Grand Prix in 2018

The 2018 British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be supported by two races courtesy of the FIA Masters Historic Formula 1 Championship, in a first for a European Formula 1 race.

The event gives fans a unique opportunity to see cars from the past and present on the same weekend (6-8 July), and it will run alongside the FIA Formula 2 and GP3 Series, with the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup event yet to be announced, with a 30-car grid set to feature cars from 1966 through to 1985, with most running Cosworth DFV power.

The organisers, Masters Historic Racing are not new to the Formula 1 circuit, having run similar races on the Singapore, Canada and the United States Grand Prix weekends.

Founder Ron Maydon said that the event will “evoke many wonderful memories” for fans of old and “fascinate” the younger generation.

“I’m sure that we will evoke many wonderful memories with the spectators that were also present at Silverstone and Brands in the seventies and eighties as well as fascinate the younger part of the crowd.” he said in a statement on the Masters Historic Racing website.

“The fact that we have been asked to organise a support race at the British Grand Prix certainly reflects the quality of the show we put on at Montreal, Austin and Mexico City last year.”

The organisation will also run events at the Silverstone Classic and its own festival at Brands Hatch Circuit in May, while Managing Director of Silverstone International Circuit, Stuart Pringle said that historic events are often high up on the spectator wishlist and was a fitting way to mark Silverstone’s seventieth birthday year.

“We regularly ask our fans for feedback on how we can further improve their British Grand Prix experience and requests for more track action and the opportunity to see classic Formula 1 cars are always high up on the list.” he added.