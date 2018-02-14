Moffat and Laser Tools to continue in BTCC

British Touring Car Championship race winner Aiden Moffat will continue with Laser Tools Racing in the championship for a fifth consecutive season.

Moffat enjoyed a breakthrough season last year, taking his first overall win in the series at Donington Park and rounding off the year with a second victory at Brands Hatch.

The 21-year-old finished 13th in the overall championship and seventh in the independents’ standings.

Moffat, who will once again be behind the wheel of Laser’s Mercedes Benz A-Class, is aiming to build on that success in 2018.

“The BTCC is where we’re going to stay,” said Moffat. “It’s a fantastic championship and as a team we’re constantly improving.

“We’ve also made headway with our Mercedes over the course of 2017 and we’ve got a lot of development planned before the 2018 season starts. We’ve particularly been looking at the car’s aerofynamics and we’ve made some bodywork modifications that we feel could give us quite a significant performance benefit.

“Saying that, through the closing rounds at Brands Hatch the car felt very good indeed. I had great pace and I could place it wherever I wanted.

“I’m very confident in what’s underneath me and feel that we’re in a great position.”