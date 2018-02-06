Oliphant Steps Up To BTCC In Ciceley Mercedes

Porsche Carrera Cup GB front-runner Tom Oliphant will make his Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship debut this season as part of an expanded Ciceley Motorsport line-up.

Oliphant will line-up alongside a fellow former Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup champion Adam Morgan aboard the race-winning Mercedes Benz A-Class.

The 27 year old makes the move to the BTCC after four years competing on the support package, with two year campaigns in the Supercup and then the Carrera Cup GB.

“I’m under no illusions as to the challenge facing me this season. It’s my first season in touring cars and I’ll be coming up against a hugely competitive grid, but we’re up for the challenge and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in,” said Oliphant.

“I’m really happy to be working with Ciceley Motorsport. They are a proven front-running squad in the championship and the Mercedes is an established race-winning car, which combined is a perfect platform for me to be competitive in the series from the off.”

Oliphant will be eligible for both the Independents drivers’ championship and the Jack Sears Trophy, as he competes in front-wheel drive machinery for the first time in his career.

The Leamington Spa based racer will test the Ciceley Mercedes for the first time in late February, beginning an extensive test programme ahead of the Brands Hatch season opener.

“These are exciting times for Ciceley Motorsport with Tom joining Adam Morgan. We have two gifted young drivers peddling our Mercedes-Benz A Class in the BTCC this year,” commented Russell Morgan, Ciceley Motorsport team principal.

“As soon as I heard that Tom was available we moved mountains in our quest to sign him. He is exactly the type of driver I want in my squad: professional in and out of the car and blisteringly fast.

“Although Tom has no front-wheel drive experience, I am confident that he will soon get to grips with the car and be on the pace straight away.”